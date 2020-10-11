'This is not a tragic rape story': author Deon Wiggett on new book
Deon Wiggett was the target of a paedophile and has written a gripping book about tracking down the man charged with raping him. Claire Keeton interviewed the author to find out how he exposed the accused predator and his manipulations
11 October 2020 - 00:00
Early in 2019, Deon Wiggett sat down in his loft with a pile of index cards to begin hunting paedophile accused Willem Breytenbach. By December, his efforts had culminated in the “bullfrog” being arrested and charged with seven counts of sexual assault/ indecent assault.
Wiggett’s book about the investigation reads like a thriller with flashes of humour and the author at its racing heart. He says of My Only Story: The Hunt for a Serial Paedophile: “This is not a tragic rape story. It is a real detective story full of excitement. You can’t make this stuff up.”..
