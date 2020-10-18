CARTOON | It's Mbalula vs Carl, Kebby in the 'battle of the whistle-blowers'

It's transport minister Fikile Mbalula vs Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association's (MKMVA) Kebby Maphatsoe and Carl Niehaus in the "battle of the whistle-blowers".



Earlier this week, Niehaus slammed Mbalula for labelling some of the association's members “thugs”...