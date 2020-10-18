Opinion

Death of a loved one brings home the absolute devastation wrought by this virus

I came back from a morning jog recently to find my cellphone lit red with missed calls from desperate relatives.



My heart sank. I contacted one of the callers and, without uttering a word, she shrieked with an anguish that pierced my heart. My fears were confirmed. Prince Mashego, my dear cousin and a pillar of the clan, was no more...