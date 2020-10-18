Opinion & Analysis

IN PICS | Gert-Johan Coetzee on what inspired latest collection

Fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee went back to his roots — a farm in the North West — to show some of his latest creations. Leonie Wagner went along to find out how a plattelandse plaasseun became one of the country’s most sought-after dressmakers

18 October 2020 - 00:00

Blue beads lie scattered on the Nguni carpet. Also strewn on the concrete floor are black and grey garment bags with outfits. There's an array of blue tulle, feathers, cow prints, beaded skirts and corsets, each bag revealing a creation more ostentatious than the previous one.

We're at fashion designer Gert-Johan Coetzee's family farm near Koster, in the North West. A few hundred metres away, a herd of cows has been brought in for this photo shoot. The cows are more than just extras, they're an integral part of the day. They are, in fact, what inspired the designer's latest collection...

