Knocked up, locked down: how Covid put us all on maternity leave

Lockdown is not unlike maternity leave, but what on earth have we given birth to? And what will it be when it grows up?

Losing track of time. Watching the clock, which never seems to move. Feeling isolated. Feeling anxious. Feeling invisible. Feeling guilty. Trying to cram too much into too little time when the clock inexplicably moves too fast.



Worrying about whether your colleagues are missing you, or whether they have forgotten you even exist. Worrying about whether you might lose your job or be replaced. Worrying about not being able to squeeze into your old work outfits...