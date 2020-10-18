Mampara of the week: Angelo Agrizzi
18 October 2020 - 00:00
He's making us all feel sick.
If all had gone according to plan, Bosasa rat Angelo Agrizzi would now be enjoying la dolce vita back in his native Italy, sipping a Campari in his new R15m bolt-hole in the quaint cobblestoned village of Castel del Piano in Tuscany...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.