Obituary

Priscilla Jana: lawyer, ambassador, hero and honorary Sisulu

Human rights lawyer Priscilla Jana went so far beyond what she called ‘the ambit and scope of your legal functions’ in representing anti-apartheid activists that she became indispensable to their families. Elinor Sisulu pays tribute to the late stalwart

'This is my lawyer, Priscilla Jana. She is also my daughter". This is how my mother-in-law, Albertina Sisulu, introduced me to Priscilla Jana during the second weekend of my visit to my future in-laws in March 1986.



Priscilla described her relationship with Albertina as "strong and wonderful"...