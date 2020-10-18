Obituary
Priscilla Jana: lawyer, ambassador, hero and honorary Sisulu
Human rights lawyer Priscilla Jana went so far beyond what she called ‘the ambit and scope of your legal functions’ in representing anti-apartheid activists that she became indispensable to their families. Elinor Sisulu pays tribute to the late stalwart
18 October 2020 - 00:00
'This is my lawyer, Priscilla Jana. She is also my daughter". This is how my mother-in-law, Albertina Sisulu, introduced me to Priscilla Jana during the second weekend of my visit to my future in-laws in March 1986.
Priscilla described her relationship with Albertina as "strong and wonderful"...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.