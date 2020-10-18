Opinion

Ramaphosa's defining moment is at hand, but many obstacles remain

Every president needs a defining moment of their reign. Reconciliation and rebuilding were at the centre of Nelson Mandela's tenure. Thabo Mbeki championed transformation and economic growth.



Before he allowed his cronies to capture the state, Jacob Zuma had placed an emphasis on infrastructure development. All of these former leaders also had one thing in common - a comfortable electoral majority...