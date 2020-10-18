Opinion

Restore the legitimacy of the state to revitalise our economy

A lot has been said about the triple challenges of poverty, inequality and unemployment besetting SA. The problem that is not being mentioned is that the country suffers from the erosion of the legitimacy of the state.



In The Social Contract, Jean-Jacques Rousseau defines a social contract as an agreement between a government and its people, whereby people give power to the government in exchange for the protection of their rights. If the government misuses that power, people should replace the government...