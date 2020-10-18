Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

To get jobs back, get the employers back

Peter Bruce Editor-at-large, Arena Holdings
18 October 2020 - 00:00

There's something I can't quite grasp about the economic recovery plan President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on Thursday.

Literally. I listened to him and I've read the speech twice and it's a bit like feeling sand fall through your fingers. You try to put your hand on a solid recovery commitment and it's just not there...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Zondo inquiry might end in tears. But whose? Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  5. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Yes! Let there be more 'Hollywood-style arrests' — we love ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...