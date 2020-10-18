Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

What we need to do to avoid another Senekal

18 October 2020 - 00:00 By S'thembiso Msomi

Nibesabani abelungu, Ndosi? (Why do you fear white people, Ndosi?) I hear someone has turned this provocative question into a T-shirt.

On social media it became a meme just hours after one Somnandi Hadebe appeared on television confronting police minister Bheki Cele with these words...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. PETER BRUCE | Zondo inquiry might end in tears. But whose? Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  5. LINDIWE MAZIBUKO | Yes! Let there be more 'Hollywood-style arrests' — we love ... Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...