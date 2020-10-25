Opinion

An icon in his life, a symbol of police failure in his death

This week, on the anniversary of the murder of former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, speculation again swirled regarding the circumstances of his death. Meyiwa was shot and killed this month in 2014 at the Ekurhuleni home of his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, in what was first reported as a house robbery. This happened in the presence of several people who were in the house at the time. The details of the murder was murky from the start, with the subsequent release without charge of the suspect initially arrested.



Since then, there have been several stories, none of which has been corroborated, about who shot Meyiwa and the likely motive. The latest claim, this week, was that the murder weapon had been found. Police have declined to confirm or deny the report...