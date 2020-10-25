Opinion & Analysis

CARTOON | Steenhuisen, Zille 'muzzle' Mbali Ntuli's campaign

25 October 2020 - 00:00 By Brendan Reynolds

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille and interim leader John Steenhuisen are "muzzling" DA leader hopeful Mbali Ntuli's campaign.

Earlier this week, Ntuli revealed that her recent virtual town hall meeting was taped and leaked...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis
  5. CARTOON | It's Mbalula vs Carl, Kebby in the 'battle of the whistle-blowers' Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...