Opinion
Corruption TRC idea not well thought through
25 October 2020 - 00:00
It’s a crowded field in which to compete. But the title winner for the worst idea to tackle the scourge of corruption and the sleaze of state capture is Thuli Madonsela.
Earlier this month, at a Nelson Mandela Bay leadership summit, the admired former public protector offered an extraordinary idea. A report of her remarks, which she retweeted, says: “A truth and reconciliation commission where those involved in the scourge, which has seen billions of rand siphoned from the fiscus, would confess their unscrupulous behaviour without fear of being prosecuted.”..
