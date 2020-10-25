Opinion

Enjoy the beauty of our summer but ensure you keep the danger of Covid at arm's length

With much of Europe now experiencing a resurgence in Covid-19 infections after slowing down the virus, we South Africans must learn from this experience and remain vigilant and continue to follow health and safety protocols. As the tourism sector reopens and implements these protocols, there has been talk of a "second wave" of infections that could sweep through the nation, similar to European countries. This is a scenario the tourism and hospitality industries would like to avoid.



European countries have revealed that increased public laxity over non-pharmaceutical interventions such as wearing masks and social distancing has led to a second wave across the continent. In response to this second surge, many European countries and cities are considering another round of quarantines and lockdowns, which further depresses the local and global economy...