Opinion & Analysis

Book Extract

Land wars in Mpumalanga: Did David Mabuza cheat the poor?

25 October 2020 - 00:00 By Rehana Rossouw

The book behind this extract

• Having stolen the aspirations of millions of people, Jacob Zuma enabled state pillage estimated to be in the region of R1.5-trillion. Pliant politicians, hangers-on, connected families and assorted others were rewarded with high office, tenders and parastatals. Fred Daniel stood up against this plague of corruption. The retaliation he faced after attempts by allegedly corrupt politicians to grab his nature reserve in Mpumalanga included vandalism, arson, smears and death threats. His nemesis is Deputy President David Dadebe Mabuza, who presided over several departments in the province before he ascended to the position of second-most powerful politician in the country. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis
  5. CARTOON | It's Mbalula vs Carl, Kebby in the 'battle of the whistle-blowers' Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

'I'm the least racist person in this room': Trump & Biden face off in final ...
Four ex-Gauteng health officials arrested in 'corruption' case that cost ...