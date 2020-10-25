Book Extract

Land wars in Mpumalanga: Did David Mabuza cheat the poor?

• Having stolen the aspirations of millions of people, Jacob Zuma enabled state pillage estimated to be in the region of R1.5-trillion. Pliant politicians, hangers-on, connected families and assorted others were rewarded with high office, tenders and parastatals. Fred Daniel stood up against this plague of corruption. The retaliation he faced after attempts by allegedly corrupt politicians to grab his nature reserve in Mpumalanga included vandalism, arson, smears and death threats. His nemesis is Deputy President David Dadebe Mabuza, who presided over several departments in the province before he ascended to the position of second-most powerful politician in the country. ..