Obituary

Leslie Sehume: all-rounder who chronicled sport

Bareng-Batho Kortjaas and Kaizer Motaung pay tribute to Leslie Sehume, a jack-of-all-trades journalist who gave support to the founding of Kaizer Chiefs

Leslie Sehume, who was given a journalist of the year lifetime award in 2015, has died. He worked for The World, Golden City Post, Drum magazine and The Mail of Bophuthatswana and was regarded as a jack of all trades in the profession.



One of the boxers he trained, Jacob "Baby Jake" Ntseke, became Transvaal lightweight champion...