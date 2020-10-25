Obituary
Leslie Sehume: all-rounder who chronicled sport
Bareng-Batho Kortjaas and Kaizer Motaung pay tribute to Leslie Sehume, a jack-of-all-trades journalist who gave support to the founding of Kaizer Chiefs
25 October 2020 - 00:00
Leslie Sehume, who was given a journalist of the year lifetime award in 2015, has died. He worked for The World, Golden City Post, Drum magazine and The Mail of Bophuthatswana and was regarded as a jack of all trades in the profession.
One of the boxers he trained, Jacob "Baby Jake" Ntseke, became Transvaal lightweight champion...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.