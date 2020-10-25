Mampara of the week: Muhammadu Buhari
25 October 2020 - 00:00
Blind to a bloodbath
Nigerians have this strange idea that their president, Muhammadu Buhari, does not live in their country. That's because Buhari is often off to England or the US seeking medical treatment...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.