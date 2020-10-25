Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Pandemic has hit pupils hard: we can help them make up for lost time

Urgent action in four key areas needed in an effort to ensure this disruption to thei r education does not blight their future

25 October 2020 - 00:00 By URSULA HOADLEY and SERVAAS VAN DER BERG

For most school students, 2020 was a massive setback in their learning trajectories. The loss of formal school days due to school closures during lockdown led to learners losing up to 85 days, or 42% of the school year.

Once schools reopened, the vast majority of learners attended school only every second day or second week to satisfy social distancing requirements. Without access to remote learning or learning support in the home, this meant further lost days...

