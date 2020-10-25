Opinion
Pandemic has hit pupils hard: we can help them make up for lost time
Urgent action in four key areas needed in an effort to ensure this disruption to thei r education does not blight their future
25 October 2020 - 00:00
For most school students, 2020 was a massive setback in their learning trajectories. The loss of formal school days due to school closures during lockdown led to learners losing up to 85 days, or 42% of the school year.
Once schools reopened, the vast majority of learners attended school only every second day or second week to satisfy social distancing requirements. Without access to remote learning or learning support in the home, this meant further lost days...
