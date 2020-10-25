Opinion
Strong leader, strong woman for a weak party
25 October 2020 - 00:00
Next weekend the opposition DA meets in a virtual conference to elect a new leadership. It is 99.9% certain that interim leader John Steenhuisen will win.
It will be a triumph for a man of rare charm and a cutting tongue who always enlivens debates. He has been an excellent chief whip for the DA in parliament...
