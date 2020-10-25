Opinion & Analysis

Insight Nigeria

'This is the birth of an uprising': Nigerian youth demand end to police brutality

Decades-long corruption has finally got the youth to unite to demand change

25 October 2020 - 00:00 By Nicki Gules

It was about two years ago that Nigerian rapper Folarin Falana, better known to the world as Falz the Bahd Guy, was driving in the streets of Lagos with his manager. Suddenly a vehicle cut his car off and a group of men in plainclothes jumped out and, guns aimed, approached Falana, screaming: “This is a stolen vehicle.”

“Actually, this is my car. Who are you?” he responded to the members of Nigeria’s notorious federal special anti-robbery squad, or SARS for short...

