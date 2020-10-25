Opinion

Time for all society to join hands in fight against scourge of human trafficking

SA has been spared the terrible phenomenon of mass shootings that has affected other nations, especially the US. We last suffered this kind of incident when right-wing extremist Barend Strydom in 1988 shot seven innocent black people in central Pretoria.



Be that as it may, crime and violence in our country are today at unacceptably high levels and something drastic needs to be done to make our country safe. This must be a national effort whereby we support the government and law enforcement in their work to protect our country and its people...