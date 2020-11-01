Book Extract

Agrizzi shares details on Gavin Watson's getaway in 'Inside the Belly of the Beast'

In this extract from his book Inside the Belly of the Beast: The Real Bosasa Story, Angelo Agrizzi recounts how in 2009 his former boss at Bosasa, the late Gavin Watson, fearing the impact of the SIU report, suddenly decided to take a trip to Europe with Agrizzi and another colleague. Watson, writes Agrizzi, wanted to win their confidence and prepare for the storm brewing around the company.

In 2009, Gavin got wind from one of his contacts in government that the SIU report was resurfacing and, on the spur of the moment, he insisted that the three of us - him, Andries [van Tonder] and me - take a trip to France and Italy to strategise and plan the business's way forward.



He instructed Debbie to book the holiday...