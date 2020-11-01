Opinion

Guarding against the Trumps in our midst

If US voters kick Donald Trump out of the White House on Tuesday, it will mark the end of the world's oldest democracy's four-year flirtation with populism. But will that guarantee there will never be another Trump? It probably won't.



Trump was not an aberration - his rise to power coincided with a rising tide of populism that, at one stage, threatened to engulf Europe and other parts of the world...