Table Talk

I answered president's SOS, says 'SA's master builder' Kgosientso Ramokgopa

Cyril Ramaphosa’s new infrastructure tsar has a long list of projects to get off the ground, and a host of meetings to attend. Caiphus Kgosana caught Kgosientso Ramokgopa between appointments to ask him about his new job

Kgosientso Ramokgopa has kept me and photographer Masi Losi waiting for about half an hour in his office in the Union Buildings, on the second floor of the east wing. We are not complaining. A balcony overlooks the Union Buildings gardens and the jacarandas are in full bloom.



Our appointment was for 2pm, but he has apologised via his personal assistant. One meeting is running late. We understand; he has been given the most important technocratic job in the country. He will spend a lot time in meetings...