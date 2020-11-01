Opinion
Party politicians fiddle about with climate change while SA burns
The movement behind the Climate Justice Charter is determined to open eyesin parliament — and in the rest of Africa — to the urgency of the crisis
01 November 2020 - 00:00
Anyone standing on the banks of the overflowing Theewaterskloof Dam, the largest in the Western Cape, could be excused for scoffing at any assertion that SA is on fire. With the dam 99% full, such an observer could also be excused for forgetting about the day zero challenge that engulfed Cape Town in 2018.
Welcome to the complexity of the climate crisis...
