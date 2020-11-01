Insight: Education

Schoolboys aren't as stupid as results indicate. They just don’t respect women teachers

Gender gaps in education are the reason girls outperform boys academically but experts warn this should not lead to new anti-female education policies

When Anthea Cereseto taught at a co-ed school for 13 of her 40 years as a teacher, she consciously adopted a teaching style that suited boys.



During lessons the former headmistress of Parktown Girls in Johannesburg used examples that were of interest to male pupils to keep them attentive...