The sisterhood for US presidential candidate Joe Biden

Joe Biden stands on the threshold of an improbable victory with the backing of black women, writes Oyama Mabandla

On the morning of April 11 1992 the British public woke up to a headline on the front page of the British tabloid, The Sun, declaiming: "It's The Sun Wot Won It". This was a reference to the pivotal role played by that newspaper, part of Rupert Murdoch's media empire, in helping a hapless John Major come from behind to snatch an improbable victory against the Labour leader, Neil Kinnock.



Britons and the entire world had gone to bed thinking that Labour had finally ended its political drought after a 13-year exile from power that had ushered in the Thatcherite and Reagan revolutions in the global political economy and the beginning of the neoliberal era. But it was not be. The Sun had managed to reach the hearts and soul of middle England, thus managing to outwit the Notting Hill cognoscenti and the grandees of Fleet Street. It is my fervent hope that as the world wakes up on Wednesday morning, November 4, it will be confronted by a headline declaring similarly that "It's the Sisters Wot Won It" as Joseph Robinette Biden jnr is declared president elect of the United States of America...