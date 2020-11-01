Opinion
The world holds its breath as it waits to see which way America will sneeze
01 November 2020 - 00:00
All eyes will be on Washington this week as Americans go to the polls on Tuesday to elect a leader whose enormous influence will invariably affect every nook and cranny in the world. In fact, with more than a third of the electorate having already voted, Tuesday is the last day of the election.
Because of the power it wields, the US evokes all sorts of emotions around the globe. Everybody has their tuppenceworth about the country. Love it or loathe it, it's almost impossible to ignore it. As the cliche goes, when the US sneezes the world catches a cold. Any process that is likely to lead to a change in its leadership will therefore hold the world's attention...
