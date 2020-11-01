Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

When mining leads to bloodstained rural tragedy

01 November 2020 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

The six bullets pulled out of the body of 65-year-old KwaZulu-Natal grandmother Fikile Ntshangase this week are a stark reminder of the diabolical intersection of SA's geological riches and casualties of development.

Ntshangase was at the forefront of the Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (https://select.timeslive.co.za/news/2019-03-28-coal-mine-ruling-a-profound-threat-to-environmental-protection/) that is opposed to the proposed 220km expansion to the existing Somkhele mine in northern KZN...

