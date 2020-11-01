Opinion
When mining leads to bloodstained rural tragedy
01 November 2020 - 00:00
The six bullets pulled out of the body of 65-year-old KwaZulu-Natal grandmother Fikile Ntshangase this week are a stark reminder of the diabolical intersection of SA's geological riches and casualties of development.
Ntshangase was at the forefront of the Mfolozi Community Environmental Justice Organisation (https://select.timeslive.co.za/news/2019-03-28-coal-mine-ruling-a-profound-threat-to-environmental-protection/) that is opposed to the proposed 220km expansion to the existing Somkhele mine in northern KZN...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.