Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Years of pain ahead to get the economy into the shape it needs to be in

01 November 2020 - 00:00 By Sunday Times Editorial

South African Airways was the elephant in the room at the presentation of the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has never hidden his reluctance to finance the winding down of the mismanaged national carrier, but he finally succumbed to political pressure and provided the R10.5bn required (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2020-10-28-r105bn-for-saa-rescue-plan-r144m-for-sa-express-and-r63m-more-for-zondo-commission/) to complete the rescue process, over and above the R6.8bn due to guaranteed creditors...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. S’THEMBISO MSOMI | So what is Zuma up to with this Zoom thing? Here's what I ... Opinion & Analysis
  2. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  3. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  5. EDITORIAL | CSA: those at the bottom suffer the most Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

US gun sales skyrocket due to social unrest & election fears
Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...