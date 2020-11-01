Opinion

Years of pain ahead to get the economy into the shape it needs to be in

South African Airways was the elephant in the room at the presentation of the medium-term budget policy statement on Wednesday.



Finance minister Tito Mboweni has never hidden his reluctance to finance the winding down of the mismanaged national carrier, but he finally succumbed to political pressure and provided the R10.5bn required (https://www.timeslive.co.za/politics/2020-10-28-r105bn-for-saa-rescue-plan-r144m-for-sa-express-and-r63m-more-for-zondo-commission/) to complete the rescue process, over and above the R6.8bn due to guaranteed creditors...