Appointments like these must never be repeated
08 November 2020 - 00:00
One of the shocking revelations coming out of the commission of inquiry into state capture is the poor quality of individuals who were appointed to the boards of crucial state-owned companies.
In addition to the jaw-dropping evidence of corruption that has come before the commission, what has also become clear is that many of the people who sat on these boards should not have been appointed in the first place...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.