Opinion & Analysis

Cartoon - Trump: The torchbearer that almost burnt the US to the ground

08 November 2020 - 00:00 By Brendan Reynolds

Outgoing US president Donald Trump's leadership style has been highly criticised by his detractors throughout his tenure.

With Democrat Joe Biden taking over the reigns from Trump, Americans are expecting Biden to help unite what is now a deeply divided country. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. OYAMA MABANDLA | The sisterhood for presidential candidate Joe Biden Opinion & Analysis
  2. Up, up ... and away: corruption-riddled SAA was once a source of pride Opinion & Analysis
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  5. CARTOON | 'Nkandla crooner' Jacob Zuma 'returns' to state capture inquiry Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...