DA’s new leader faces an early test and a slim window of opportunity

It’s hard to believe that it was just on a year ago that Mmusi Maimane vacated his leadership of the Democratic Alliance amid a flurry of high-profile — and damaging — resignations. Along came Covid-19 and, almost 370 days later, the official opposition finally elected its new leader, John Steenhuisen, at a slick virtual event choreographed in almost every respect.



For the DA faithful, the eventual election of a leader is a relief. The leadership vacuum created by Maimane’s departure was filled with recriminations and no shortage of internal bickering. At the very least, Steenhuisen represents a fresh start for a DA that had failed to live up to its own lofty expectations of increasing its electoral footprint and threatening the ANC nationally...