Opinion & Analysis

Give hope a chance when the situation seems hopeless

08 November 2020 - 00:00 By Ray McCauley

It is eight months since President Cyril Ramaphosa declared a state of disaster in response to the coronavirus pandemic. We have endured a fierce and destructive pandemic. The world is going through a difficult and challenging time similar to the Spanish flu epidemic a century ago that killed millions.

The coronavirus has caused human suffering and taken our country to the brink of a disaster...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. OYAMA MABANDLA | The sisterhood for presidential candidate Joe Biden Opinion & Analysis
  2. Up, up ... and away: corruption-riddled SAA was once a source of pride Opinion & Analysis
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  5. CARTOON | 'Nkandla crooner' Jacob Zuma 'returns' to state capture inquiry Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...