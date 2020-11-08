Opinion & Analysis

How real BEE can help ordinary folk

08 November 2020 - 00:00

Black economic empowerment, one of the most wasteful, costly and ineffective redistribution strategies devised in any post-colonial society since the end of World War 2, should be scrapped.

With about R1-trillion transferred in the form of BEE deals since the early 1990s, the strategy has benefited only a handful of politically connected black political capitalists, a select group of white-owned big businesses and an assortment of white-owned transaction brokers, financiers and law firms...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. OYAMA MABANDLA | The sisterhood for presidential candidate Joe Biden Opinion & Analysis
  2. Up, up ... and away: corruption-riddled SAA was once a source of pride Opinion & Analysis
  3. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  4. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  5. CARTOON | 'Nkandla crooner' Jacob Zuma 'returns' to state capture inquiry Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Joe Biden is the next president of the United States several networks say
'I wish I was a madam Venter': Dudu Myeni goes on state capture offensive ...