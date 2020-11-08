How real BEE can help ordinary folk

Black economic empowerment, one of the most wasteful, costly and ineffective redistribution strategies devised in any post-colonial society since the end of World War 2, should be scrapped.



With about R1-trillion transferred in the form of BEE deals since the early 1990s, the strategy has benefited only a handful of politically connected black political capitalists, a select group of white-owned big businesses and an assortment of white-owned transaction brokers, financiers and law firms...