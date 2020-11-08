Let's hope election heralds a new path for America, at home and in the world

Predictably, the world held its breath this week as Americans went to vote for a new president. Global interest in the election reflected the powerful role played by the US in world affairs, and its importance in dealing with the challenges facing the world today.



Asthe world's biggest economy, developments in that country have an influence on the economic fate of much of humanity. It matters, for instance, whether it chooses a hostile, jingoistic trade stance that wants to "put America first", or seeks a more harmonious, mutually beneficial relationship with the rest of the world...