Q&A with Enoch Godongwana, chair of the ANC’s economic transformation committee

The ANC’s instruction to the cabinet to save South African Airways will have a direct impact on services to schools and the poor. Chris Barron asked ENOCH GODONGWANA, chair of the ANC’s economic transformation committee …

How do you feel about diverting funds for school libraries, school science labs, the eradication of pit toilets, emergency housing, health-care facilities and water infrastructure to save SAA?



The position we took in the last NEC [national executive committee] was that government has got a better sense of the competing claims on the fiscus. Therefore they must make those choices and inform us accordingly...