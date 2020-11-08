The president must put meat on this RRP bone

In his parliamentary address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "As even the darkest of clouds has a silver lining, we need to see this moment as a rupture with the past and an opportunity to drive fundamental and lasting change. We shall not rest until we have built a new economy based on fairness, justice and equality. This is the task of our generation: to renew, to repair, to rebuild."



The president communicated a firm and credible message: that the government has put in place an economic recovery plan which would lead to the eradication of the legacy mentioned above...