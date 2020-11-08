The president must put meat on this RRP bone
08 November 2020 - 00:00
In his parliamentary address, President Cyril Ramaphosa said: "As even the darkest of clouds has a silver lining, we need to see this moment as a rupture with the past and an opportunity to drive fundamental and lasting change. We shall not rest until we have built a new economy based on fairness, justice and equality. This is the task of our generation: to renew, to repair, to rebuild."
The president communicated a firm and credible message: that the government has put in place an economic recovery plan which would lead to the eradication of the legacy mentioned above...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.