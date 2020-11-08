These election results prove that when it comes to the US, Donald Trump is no anomaly

The US is like that exemplary family in the neighbourhood, known and admired for its civility and decency, which one day suddenly gets involved in a squalid brawl in public that is laced with all sorts of insults. Neighbours gawk at the spectacle over the fence, stunned and amused.



The US is acting completely out of character. Or is it?..