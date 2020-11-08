Threat of second Covid wave must not breed panic
08 November 2020 - 00:00
If you have never read the Great Barrington Declaration, signed at the town of that name in Massachusetts at the beginning of last month by three eminent scientists from the universities of Oxford, Harvard and Stanford, then you probably should.
Helpfully short, the declaration calls for calm in the face of the coronavirus pandemic and encourages governments to care for populations vulnerable to Covid and let the rest live their lives...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.