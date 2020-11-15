Opinion & Analysis

CARTOON | Magashule takes wheel off Ramaphosa's anti-corruption drive

15 November 2020 - 00:00 By Brendan Reynolds

Ace Magashule has hindered president Cyril Ramaphosa's anti-corruption drive, telling his supporters that he will not step aside as ANC secretary-general despite facing 21 charges related to a controversial R255m Free State asbestos roof tender.

Ramaphosa has spoken against the scourge of corruption, promising to deal with it decisively. In August, he sent a letter to all ANC members reiterating the call for those who were charged with corruption to step aside until their names were cleared...

