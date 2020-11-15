Opinion

Do Ace and the gang scare you? Don’t let them

Ace Magashule was full of bravado when he emerged from a magistrate’s court before a large crowd of cheering supporters in Bloemfontein on Friday. The ANC secretary-general opened the Jacob Zuma 2005 playbook and vowed he would not step aside unless instructed to “by branches” at an ANC elective conference.



Standing by him on the mobile stage were convicted fraudster Tony Yengeni, chief Gupta state capture patsy Malusi Gigaba, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and former intelligence minister Bongani Bongo, also awaiting trial for corruption. Are you scared yet?..