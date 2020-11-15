Opinion
Do Ace and the gang scare you? Don’t let them
15 November 2020 - 00:05
Ace Magashule was full of bravado when he emerged from a magistrate’s court before a large crowd of cheering supporters in Bloemfontein on Friday. The ANC secretary-general opened the Jacob Zuma 2005 playbook and vowed he would not step aside unless instructed to “by branches” at an ANC elective conference.
Standing by him on the mobile stage were convicted fraudster Tony Yengeni, chief Gupta state capture patsy Malusi Gigaba, former North West premier Supra Mahumapelo and former intelligence minister Bongani Bongo, also awaiting trial for corruption. Are you scared yet?..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.