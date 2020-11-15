Opinion

Escape shows law enforcers still have a long way to go

Just when you think the country is getting back on track, that the gangster state we seemed to be headed for has been averted, something happens that throws you off, leaving you wondering if we are permanently damaged.



The energy displayed by the country's law enforcement agencies in dealing with high-profile criminals, public officials and politicians accused of corruption was about the only thing that gave South Africans hope during a very tough 2020...