Opinion & Analysis

Opinion

Here’s why Tesla and SpaceX don’t have Pretoria headquarters

Musk became an entrepreneur in the US, not in SA, and there are many reasons for that

15 November 2020 - 00:00 By Adama Molai

South Africans like to claim credit for Elon Musk, the eccentric but brilliant business magnate and industrialist. Local media proudly tout his native origins — always describing him as South African-born — and ordinary South Africans like to think that his success, like that of the World Cup-winning Springboks, is rooted in South African characteristics: sheer bloody-mindedness, grit, perseverance and mental toughness.

But we need a reality check. We need to ask ourselves what role SA really played in facilitating his success. The answer is, not much...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Chambers rules: another senior counsel quits bar Opinion & Analysis
  2. WILLIAM GUMEDE | Our best hope lies in a Cyril breakaway Opinion & Analysis
  3. 'The situation at my hospital is dismal': lockdown reveals junior doctor burnout Opinion & Analysis
  4. S'THEMBISO MSOMI | The ANC's latest horse-trading catastrophe Opinion & Analysis
  5. MARSHALL DLAMINI | We reject reconciliation in favour of economic freedom Opinion & Analysis

Latest Videos

Devastation and destruction: KZN community recovering from tornado 1 year on
SA's Covid update: State of disaster extended as booze & travel restrictions ...