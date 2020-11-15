Meet the Limpopo farmer dubbed the 'goat influencer'

A soft-hearted bokkie named Emma is the firm favourite of a Limpopo farmer known to thousands across the world as a ‘goat influencer’, writes Leonie Wagner

A heavily pregnant Emma walks towards the camera. She’s a natural, posing when instructed and turning her head on command. A few metres behind her is boer goat farmer Pieter Smith, who knows this golden hour photoshoot at his Alldays farm in Limpopo will be the last for his prize bokkie and her kids.



Emma is the goat equivalent of a pageant title holder. Her sash is one of many lining Smith’s farm office wall. She was crowned the Sixth Tooth World Champion Ewe in 2019. Since then Smith has become somewhat of a “goat influencer”, with more than 100,000 social media followers across the world...