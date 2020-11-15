Table Talk
Nathi Mthethwa: more than just about sport
Nathi Mthethwa has had a lot on his plate recently as minister of sport. Bareng-Batho Kortjaas asked him about it — and also about the Marikana massacre
15 November 2020 - 00:00
As far as own goals go, they don't come as big as the one Nathi Mthethwa scored last year.
He tweeted congratulations about the Springboks winning their first match of the 2019 Rugby World Cup against the host nation. Oopsie! It was just an exchange of friendly fire between the Springboks and the Brave Blossoms before the tournament began...
