Sitting duck: Donald Trump keeps on his poker face

A reluctantly departing US President Donald Trump may have provided moments of hilarity that even the most dour among us could only chuckle at, but it is worth remembering that he was also the most anxiety-inducing president of modern times, writes Nadine Dreyer

When life itself seems lunatic, who knows where madness lies? Perhaps to be too practical is madness. To surrender dreams — this may be madness. Too much sanity may be madness — and maddest of all: to see life as it is, and not as it should be! — Miguel de Cervantes Saavedra, Don Quixote



Don the Quixotic tilted his sword at the windmills. These were giants to slay and he was the only one around who could do it. On Thursday a group of election officials stated the vote “was the most secure in American history” and that “there is no evidence” any voting systems were rigged...