Opinion

To steer away from the abyss, we need the kind of political moment that ousted Trump

The election results from the US have given democracy-loving citizens across the world renewed hope. Here we coin the phrase “a Biden moment” — the way societies can be saved from the brink of collapse through an awakening of political consciousness that spurs citizens to meaningful action for social change. There is no doubt that a critical mass remains an important ingredient for transformation to be achieved, especially in the political landscape.



It remains unclear how far the incumbent Donald Trump will resist the wind of change that seeks to usher him out of the White House. Abhorrent leaders are often courageous, defiant and foolishly audacious to the detriment of their countries. The US is in for a turbulent ride between now and January 20 when the new president is due to be sworn in. ..