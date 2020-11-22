Opinion

All eyes on justice system as ‘big men’ from near and far abscond

We weren’t exactly “shook” by the news that infamous self-styled prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary had magicked themselves to their native home of Malawi, were we? Unlike the Bible’s Peter, who escapes King Herod’s prison, God wasn’t the architect of this particular miracle.



Nor were we surprised by the former president, Jacob Zuma — no stranger to the courts himself — and his disappearance from the state capture commission proceedings earlier this week, in what has been rightly called a middle finger to the justice system. All three, charged with fraud and racketeering in the millions of rands, have signalled their disdain for the South African criminal justice system by absconding...